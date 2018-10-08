Budapest Design Week kicks off

BBJ

With a prestigious position among European festivals of its kind, Budapest Design Week opened to visitors at various venues in the Hungarian capital last Friday, and runs for a fortnight until Friday, October 19.

Launched in 2004, the goal of the event is to raise awareness of the economic impact of design and to foster communication and share knowledge between those active in this special profession.

Workshops, conferences and exhibitions will be organized among other events in the fields of design management, architecture, food design, animation, ceramics, service and social design, textiles and jewelry. Guest of honor of the event this year is Germany.

As reported earlier, one key highlight of Budapest Design Week is the Open Studios event, where visitors can take a glimpse behind the scenes at 15 enterprises, starting from brainstorming all the way through to implementation.

Further information is available at Budapest Design Weekʼs website.