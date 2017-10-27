Budapest Bonfire Night at Marriott

BBJ

The annual Budapest Bonfire Night charity event will take place at the Marriott hotel on Sunday, November 5. The evening is organized by XpatLoop.com, and aims to bring together the capital’s international community to support children in need.

British Ambassador Iain Lindsay will again conduct the grand auction.

Rooted in the British Guy Fawkes traditions, which hark back to a 1605 attempt to assassinate King James I and blow up the U.K.’s Houses of Parliament, the Budapest evening is both more modern (featuring the by now traditional virtual bonfire and fireworks) and more civilized, according to the organizers.

The aim will be to top last year’s record amount of HUF 4.5 million raised, to be split between three charities: Young People in Need (Rászoruló Fiatalok); the Magic Lamp Wish Granting Foundation (Csodalampa Alapítvány); and SOS Children’s Village.

The evening features a selection of local and international food and drinks, entertainment, a free raffle, and a grand auction conducted by British Ambassador Iain Lindsay.

The entrance is a donation of HUF 10,000 (but feel free to give more), per person, payable upon arrival. All funds raised will go to the local charities. To book a ticket or find out more, follow this link: www.xpatloop.com/news/89846