Brexit Q&A

BBJ

The British Embassy in Budapest is inviting British nationals who live in Hungary to join a live Facebook Q&A on the U.K. in Hungary page with Deputy Head of Mission Caitlin Jones at 4 p.m. on Tuesday (December 19).

“It will be a great opportunity to raise questions about the future status of British citizens here after the U.K. leaves the EU. Questions can be sent in by private message to the Embassy Facebook page before Monday or in comments during the Q&A,” the embassy said in a press statement sent to BBJ.hu.



More details can be found on the U.K. in Hungary page on Facebook: facebook.com/ukinhungary/