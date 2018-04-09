Blockchain and crypto currencies explained

BBJ

Grandhouse International Club and the Business School Alumni Association is organizing an event “to see, hear and learn more about blockchain and crypto currencies”.

Held at the Premier Kult Café (Üllői út 2-4, 1085 Budapest) on April 20 from 6-8 p.m., the evening starts with a 15-minute TED presentation on the large screen from 6:30, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A featuring: Trinh Anh Tuan, associate professor at Corvinus University of Budapest; Barnabas Debreczeni, CEO of Shinrai; László Popovics, head of the innovation management department at OTP Bank; Dávid Szabó, former head of global at Cofound.it; and Tamás Czeglédi, founding member of the Blockchaineum Group. The evening is rounded off with a buffet and networking.



The language of the event is English. Tickets cost HUF 5,500 per person (HUF 3,500 for students) and should be paid in cash on the door, but prior registration is required at before April 14 at: royaards@hu.inter.net