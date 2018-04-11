Behind the scenes at Budapest Airport

BBJ

The French-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MFKI) is being given an exclusive “behind the scenes” tour at Budapestʼs Ferenc Liszt International Airport on Thursday morning, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Following registration in the SkyCourt conference room from 8.45 a.m., the tour starts at the Terminal 2 arrivals level, before taking in the BUD: VIP lounge and touring areas usually closed off to public access, including presentations at the runway, the fire base, and the Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC).

The tour will be followed by lunch at the ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel from 12.30 to 2 p.m., according to the press release.

The event is being sponsored by Budapest Airport, the operator of the facility, and the newly opened ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel.