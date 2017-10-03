BCSDH set for 10th anniversary celebration

BBJ

The Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hungary (BCSDH) will celebrate its tenth anniversary, the Sustainable Future and Leading Women Awards, and the launch of its yearly Action 2020 Hungary recommendations on October 12.

Guest speaker Gerd Leonhard, futurologist and CEO of Future Agency.

The keynote speaker, via a live remote presentation, will be Gerd Leonhard, the CEO of Future Agency, a futurist and one of the top 100 influencers in Europe, according to “Wired Magazine” in 2015. He will give a talk called “Technology vs. Humanity”.

That will be followed by a presentation called “Flexible Work for the Sustainable Labor Market”, given by Attila Chikán, BCSDH president, and a roundtable discussion on existing business solutions.

That, in turn, is followed by the Sustainable Future and Leading Women award ceremonies, and details of the “Future Leaders” talent program 2017.

The jubilee celebration is being held at the ÖbölHáz, Kopaszi gát 2, in District XI. It starts at 11 a.m., with lunch at 12:45 p.m.

Presentations and discussions will be simultaneously interpreted into English or Hungarian. Participation is free for the BCSDH member companies, along with CEOs and experts who have joined the Action 2020 Hungary program. For all others, tickets cost HUF 15,000 plus VAT. To guarantee a seat, registration should be made before October 6.