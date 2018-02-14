BCCH hopes for soccer ‘giant-killing’ act

BBJ

The British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (BCCH) is inviting members to a VIP soccer event it is calling "Giant Killers": the second leg of the last 16 round of the Hungarian Cup clash between British-owned Vác FC and Diósgyőri VTK.

Vác FC are currently placed fifth in Hungaryʼs second division, while Diósgyőri VTK are sixth in Hungaryʼsʼ premier league (NB1). But the Vác team are said to be confident of prevailing over two legs, having already pulled off one "giant-killing act," beating NB1 division leaders Videoton FC 3:1 in the last round of 32. At stake is a place in the quarter finals of this yearʼs Magyar Kupa.



The event itself takes place on Wednesday, February 28, from 1 p.m. (registration starts from noon at the football stadium in Budapestʼs District III (1037 Budapest, Kalap utca 1-3)).

The chamber has 50 complimentary VIP tickets available for members only. The deadline to register via the BCCH website (bcch.com) is 6 p.m. on Friday, February 23, but it expects all tickets to be taken by that time. They will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.