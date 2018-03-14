BCCH and partners to stage startup day event

Bridget Daley

The British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (BCCH) is hosting an event, in association with the British Embassy and Hungarian state-owned venture capital firm Hiventures, targeted at innovative Hungarian startups seeking to enter the U.K. market.

British Ambassador Iain Lindsay and BCCH Chairman Vazul Tóth will give opening remarks, following which there will be presentations on taxation, investment, funding opportunities and technology hubs detailing the U.K. market and the impact Brexit may have on it.

The event will feature round table discussions with Hungarian startups that have already made the leap to the United Kingdom, including Whitereport, Kinesis and JayStack, sharing their experiences and best practices at first hand.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to introduce themselves to multinational U.K. corporations in Hungary at a pitching session.

The startup day takes place on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., ending with a networking lunch, at the Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge. Attendance is free of charge, but prior registration is mandatory.