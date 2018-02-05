Balaton Sound on track for the summer

BBJ

Balaton Sound, the five-day beach-themed electronic music festival at Lake Balaton, has announced the Phase Two line-up set to play at the festival this July 4- 8, with former Swedish House Mafia juggernauts Axwell & Ingrosso set for the main stage on the closing day.

Following on from the success of their 2017 summer anthem ‘More Than You Know’ (approaching 400 million Spotify streams), the Swedish duo will be joined at Lake Balaton by their fellow countryman Alesso, who will kick things off at the main stage on July 4, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The five-day beach party, sister event of the Sziget Festival in Budapest, will also welcome Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, Disciples, and U.K. garage pioneer Craig David, with the latter bringing his TS5 show to the Jäger Arena on July 7, following the release of his latest album ‘The Time Is Now.’

Best known for her breakthrough Rudimental collaboration ‘Waiting All Night,’ Ella Eyre will also join proceedings in Phase Two, along with Vini Vici, Carnage, Night Lovell, Nghtmre, and the female artist of the moment, New York glam star Princess Nokia.

The Phase Two line-up follows the Phase One announcement, which included Martin Garrix, Jonas Blue, DJ Snake, and The Chainsmokers.

For an updated list of performers and ticket prices, visit the official Balaton Sound site.