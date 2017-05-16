Balaton Sound finalizes festival lineup

BBJ

The five-day Balaton Sound, one of Europeʼs largest open-air electronic music festivals, has finalized its lineup, and will be offering discount tickets until June 14, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The festival to be held this July 5-9 will line up contemporary stars in addition to more than 300 programs at 20+ venues. Many of the venues are built on piers on Lake Balaton itself, with many cocktail bars, chill zones, etc.

“Balaton Sound hosts the biggest names in electronic music, so this year fans can once again see the top DJs. The massive Main Stage facing Lake Balaton will host such acts as Armin Van Buuren, Axwell Ingrosso, KSHMR, Kygo and Hardwell, and on 6th July there will be even an extra headliner: Tiësto. In addition, G-Eazy, Galantis, Jason Derulo, Robin Schulz, Marshmello, Don Diablo, Krewella, Headhunterz and Zedd will entertain, as well as Cheat Codes, just announced now,” the organizers say.

Zamárdi, the host city of Balaton Sound, is a little over one hour away from Budapest by car and Balaton Sound transfer buses will leave from Budapest every day. Private transfer buses will also be available for rental. Organizers boast about “endless” accommodation possibilities, including camping ten minutes away from the venue.