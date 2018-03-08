Ask the Expert: The Future of the European Union

BBJ

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) will be holding the next in its “Ask the Expert” series on Tuesday, March 13 in Pécs, entitled “The Future of the European Union – Enlarged or Broken? What future awaits the European Union after Brexit?”

Will the Franco-German tandem continue? Is there a real chance for an independent Catalonia or Scotland? How will V4 cooperation transform after the re-election of Czech President Miloš Zeman?

These are some of the questions that will be asked at a discussion featuring Sándor Gyula Nagy, PhD, senior research fellow, Tamás Levente Molnár and Sejla Ahmadi, research fellows, and Barnabás Szabó, associate research fellow, with moderator Nikolett Garai. All are from the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The event will be held in English at the University of Pécs Regional Library and Knowledge Center at 2 p.m. It is open to the public but prior registration (before March 12) is required. See the kki.hu website for more details.

The objective of the “Ask the Expert” series is to discuss pressing foreign policy issues within an interactive framework, without the usual keynote and introductory speeches. The audience is encouraged to ask questions from the start.

The discussion in Pécs forms part of the International Spring 2018 program series held at the University of Pécs, and organized by the Center for International Relations.