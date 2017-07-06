Artists Gilbert & George on hand in Budapest for exhibition opening

BBJ

Scapegoating Pictures for Budapest, a major exhibition by the contemporary London artists Gilbert & George gets its press preview and official opening on Friday (July 7) at the Ludwig Museum - Museum of Contemporary Art, Budapest. It is open to the public from July 8 until September 24.

After greetings by Dr. Julia Fabényi, director of the Ludwig Museum, the opening speeches will be made by Ms. Caitlin Jones, deputy head of mission at the British Embassy, and by Walter Smerling, curator of the exhibition and chairman of the Foundation for Art and Culture in Bonn. Gilbert & George will be present.

According to the Ludwig Museum’s website, “These Scapegoating Pictures, all from 2013, reveal a modern western world through Gilbert & George’s sociological environment by exploring the tensions generated by the coexistence and the interaction of its inhabitants. […] They describe, as they have always done throughout their artistic practice, our modern urban world, by tackling subjects – death, hope, life, fear, sex, money, race and religion – in an engaging and direct way.”

A special souvenir catalog accompanies the exhibition and includes a comprehensive essay by the novelist and cultural critic Michael Bracewell.