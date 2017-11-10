Annual Remembrance Ceremony In Solymár this Sunday

BBJ

The traditional service and wreath-laying ceremony marking Remembrance Day (Veteransʼ Day in the United States) will take place at the British and Commonwealth War Cemetery in Solymár this Sunday, November 12, at 10.55 a.m.

All are welcome to attend the ecumenical service, but are asked to arrive at the cemetery no later than 10.45 a.m. The service lasts approximately 20 minutes.

The cemetery is located 16 km northwest of Budapest on Route 10 to Dorog (although you can also approach via Hűvösvölgyi út from Budapest), close to Solymárʼs Auchan hypermarket.

According to expat community website XpatLoop.com, poppies, the official symbol of Remembrance in the United Kingdom, have been available since October at the British Embassy, British Council, Britannica and British International Schools of Budapest, St. Margaretʼs Anglican Church and St. Columbaʼs Church of Scotland.

Poppies will also be available for purchase at the Commonwealth War Cemetery at Solymár before the ceremony. All donations from poppy sales go to the Royal British Legion to help ex-servicemen.