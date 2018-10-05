Animal festival in Budapest Zoo

Judith Láng

A long weekend of events began yesterday and runs until Sunday (October 7) at Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden, aimed at all those who love animals.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. they will be fun programs for adults and children alike. The four-day event marks the international Day of the Animal Lovers, as well as the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, considered by many to be the patron saint of animals, both of which fell on October 4.

The all day programs will include bird watching with telescopes, examination of insects under the microscopes, crafts displays and much more.

You can see what is being done to save injured species, learn about animal rescue units and the way they treat poisoned eagles, orphaned baby squirrels, birds that have fallen out of a nest or have a broken wing, hedgehogs and the animal victims of road accidents.

There will also be a children’s book festival with a great selection of books for the young literature lovers, and the chance to meet some of the authors.