AmCham Super Bowl party at TGI Friday’s

Nicholas Pongratz

Members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Budapest are welcome to join the annual Super Bowl viewing party the organization holds at TGI Friday’s in WestEnd City Center.

Image: Alena Veasey / Shutterstock.com

The event will begin on Sunday February 2, but continues into the early morning, as the game only starts after midnight CET on February 3. Interested parties should RSVP to peter.kovacs@amcham.hu by January 24, as capacity is limited and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registrations will be accepted only after a HUF 5,000 deposit is paid in cash at the WestEnd TGI Friday’s by January 24, but the total fee will be HUF 9,990 per person, which includes VAT. The game will be shown with Hungarian commentary on Sport TV.