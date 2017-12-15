AmCham seminar looks at cutting GDPR prep and costs

BBJ

AmCham Hungary’s first morning seminar of the New Year will look at the fundamentals of the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), its effects on the existing technology landscape of organizations, and how to address challenges with data analytics.

Péter Csillag, CEO of VirtDB Inc., will speak about what actions need to be taken and the tools to use on the road towards compliance with the GDPR, which enters into effect on May 25, 2018.

After spending a decade in data management consultancy teams at Oracle, Teradata, TCS, and GE, Csillag founded Starschema Ltd., one of the biggest and fastest-growing big data consultancy companies in the CEE region.

The event is being held on Thursday, January 18, at the AmCham Conference Room (1051 Budapest, Szent István tér 11, 6th floor). Registration and breakfast starts at 8.30 a.m.

The event is free for AmCham members and business partners of VirtDB, and will be held in English with no translation. Registration (limited to two people per company) should be made no later than Tuesday, January 16.