AmCham holds annual Thanksgiving fundraiser

Robin Marshall

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary and Budapest Marriott Hotel will be holding their annual Thanksgiving charity fundraising dinner on Tuesday, November 21, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The evening, taking place at the Marriott Hotel, will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., raising funds for the AmCham Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages. It will feature a special performance by the Attraction Shadow Theater Group, which rose to fame at the Hungary Olympic Oath Ceremony at the London 2012 Olympics, and then went on to win “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2013.

Last year’s Thanksgiving event raised close to HUF 4 million for the AmCham Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages through ticket income, a raffle and a silent auction. The goal will be to top that in 2017, the organizers say.

Tickets cost HUF 15,000 (including VAT) per person, but there is a 10% discount for groups that book a table for ten. Children aged 12-18 receive a 50% discount, while entry is free for those under 12. Some HUF 10,000 from each participation fee will be transferred to the charities. The price includes unlimited consumption of welcome drinks, all-you-can-eat buffet, wine and soft drinks.

Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the press release. To guarantee a seat, register by e-mail to peter.kovacs@amcham.hu by November 16 (including the number of seats required, and how many children, if any, will attend).

Those wishing to support the event by offering a donation item for the raffle or silent auction should contact Zsófia Juhász at zsofia.juhasz@amcham.hu.