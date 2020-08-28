AmCham Business After Hours at Continental Citygolf Club

BBJ

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (AmCham) will organize a "Business After Hours" event at Continental Citygolf Club on September 7, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will run between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Registration is available via e-mail to anita.arvai@amcham.hu.

The Continental Citygolf Club (1037 Budapest, Perényi út 6.), operated by Continental Group hotel management company, is a nine-hole city golf course in Budapest, also acting as a practice and training center.

A welcome drink, soft drinks, a glass of wine, and finger foods will be provided by Continental Citygolf Club. Parking is available at the premises.

AmCham says that it introduced a range of preventative measures for the chamberʼs upcoming events, in order to ensure the health and safety of its members and partners. The guidelines are available here.