AmCham and Marriott Thanksgiving Charity Dinner

BBJ

The American Chamber of Commerce In Hungary is holding its annual Thanksgiving charity dinner in the Budapest Marriott Hotel on November 19 from 6 p.m.

Budapest Marriott Hotel, the eventʼs venue. (Photo by: nobelio / Shutterstock.com)

The event will include a charity auction, with proceeds going to the AmCham Foundation (ACF) Charity Drive 2018, supporting young students who perform exceptionally in their studies, and SOS Gyermekfalvak Magyarország, devoted to provide a stable, safe and loving home to children whose parents are unable to take care of them.

Participation fee includes unlimited consumption of welcome drinks, all-you-can-eat buffet, wine, soft drinks. Buying a ticket will give participants chance to win the main prize, two tickets to Chicago in the United States, according to AmChamʼs official website.

