AmCham and Marriott hold Thanksgiving Charity Dinner

BBJ

The American Chamber of Commerce In Hungary (AmCham) is holding its annual Thanksgiving Charity Dinner in the Budapest Marriott Hotel on Monday, November 19, from 6 p.m.

The Budapest Marriott Hotel (photo by nobelio / Shutterstock.com)

The event will include a charity auction, with proceeds going to the AmCham Foundation (ACF) Charity Drive 2018, supporting young students who perform exceptionally well in their studies, and SOS Gyermekfalvak Magyarország, devoted to providing stable, safe and loving homes to children whose parents are unable to take care of them.

The participation fee includes unlimited consumption of welcome drinks, all-you-can-eat buffet, with traditional roast turkey and pumpkin pie, wine, and soft drinks. Buying a ticket will give participants the chance to win the main prize, two tickets to Chicago in the United States, according to AmChamʼs official website.

Further information is available here.