ACF volunteering day to ʼMake it Happenʼ

Robin Marshall

Companies looking to take part in a charity volunteering activity have just one more day to register for the AmCham Foundation’s annual “Day to Make it Happen” event.

The corporate volunteers’ day will be held this Saturday (October 14) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, activities will be centered on two locations: the Zsótér Pál Foundation (nursery, elementary, secondary, and high schools and college) at Mexikói út 59-60, 1145 Budapest; and the Snow Angel Foundation of Móra Ferenc Elementary School at Érd, Csóka utca 2, Holló tér 1.

Activities at the former include “sensitivity programming” for volunteers, cleaning the green spaces, corridors and windows, and painting rooms (cleaning tools, detergent and paint are also needed).

At the latter venue (where volunteers arriving by train will be transported to the site by car), activities will include painting benches and fences, making and painting pallet furniture and organizing games of skill for the children. Again, tools and paint are needed.

Those interested in volunteering, either as a company team or individuals, should send an email to foundation@amcham.hu by October 12, including company name and contact person, number of volunteers, and preferred venue.