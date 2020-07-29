8th Budapest Airport ʼRunway Runʼ charity race to be held in September

Bence Gaál

Budapest Airport announced that it will hold the eight annual "Runway Run" charity race on September 9. The airport will donate entry fees to the SUHANJ! Foundation and the Anthony Nolan Foundation.

Photo by Budapest Airport

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, Runway I will be closed for the duration of the event held with the participation of aviation professionals, athletes, and representatives of the tourism sector. A lucky few will have an opportunity to win a chance to take part in the race through a prize competition which will be announced by Budapest Airport.

Budapest Airport says that it deems it crucial to continue to support charity and maintain the tradition of its annual running race, despite the strong impact of the coronavirus epidemic on all industries, especially aviation.

Adjusting the conditions of the race to regulations and recommendations in force, the airport decided to go ahead with organizing the event. Entry fees collected at the invitational running race are donated every year by the airport operator to the Hungarian SUHANJ! Foundation supporting sports activities of handicapped people and the British Anthony Nolan foundation supporting the treatment of leukemia.

"Runway Run is a high-priority event in the life of the airport each year," Rolf Schnitzler, CEO of Budapest Airport underlined."This year it is even more special, as these difficult months require us to stick together more than ever. Budapest Airport as a responsible company deems it important to support organizations such as SUHANJ!, thanks to whom we have been sharing the joy of doing sports together for many years and the U.K.-based Anthony Nolan foundation supporting the treatment of children with leukemia. Together we are stronger."

In addition to adults, "Runway Run" also offers the opportunity to run in a unique environment to children: while adults have the choice between covering five or 10 kilometers, kids between the age of six and 15 may enter the 1.5-kilometer race on Runway I, the press release says.