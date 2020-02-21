5th Defence Logistics CEE coming in 2 weeks

remember me
In less than two weeksʼ time, doors will open to the highly anticipated Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference in Budapest, organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.
Chaired by Brigadier General (Ret’d) Gyula Keszthelyi, President, Hungarian Military Logistics Association, this year’s event will bring together leading military Logisticians from the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovenia, making this the most senior logistics and supply chain conference in the region.
Further information about the event is available here: http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/
