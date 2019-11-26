3rd annual CRE Awards promises big night in Budapest

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

Now in its third year, the Commercial Real Estate Awards & Investment Forum is recognized as the only real estate event bringing the international spotlight directly onto the developing markets of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the Balkans region.

With an estimated 300 guests in attendance, including some of the most active local and regional players, as well as many internationals flying in, this is a truly international event and a not to be missed business occasion.

The CRE Awards will be held at the InterContinental Hotel in Budapest on January 30, 2020. This high-impact one-day event starts with the CEO Breakfast Forum including high-speed investor networking, presentations on Hungaryʼs economy and government, discussion panels on investment, finance & banking, and development - covering the office, retail, and industrial sectors, wrapping up with a Q&A session, and a light lunch with networking.

The evening awards event begins with opening cocktails, a five-star sit-down dinner and awards presentation, closing with late night networking and entertainment in the now traditional EuropaProperty fashion.

The awards ceremony is a unique opportunity to meet with colleagues, clients, new and old contacts, and meet new entrants to the market. This makes for a great opportunity to promote your company or project in a professional and social atmosphere.

The CRE Awards is the only awards ceremony to recognize and honor excellence in the CEE region and Hungary. The awards will be presented to companies and individuals who have demonstrated the best overall performance during the past year that have produced consistent results.

Company of the Year awards will be presented to the leading developer, bank, consultant/letting agent, professional service provider, title insurance provider, law firm, project management firm, property management firm, and architectural firm. Criteria; companies are judged on their overall market contribution, quality of customer services, market innovation, commercial success, leadership and market penetration.

Project of the Year awards will be presented to the best developments. Projects are primarily rated on commercial success, environmental development principles and practices as well as quality of design, building efficiency, and quality of location.

Highlighted countries include Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Serbia.

For more information please go to www.creawards.eu