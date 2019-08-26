34th Wizz Air Marathon on September 9

Bence Gaál

The 34th Wizz Air Budapest Half Marathon will take place on September 9, with registration already open, the discount airline tells the Budapest Business Journal.

The run will feature thousands of racers from all over the world, with more than 15,000 runners participating last year. The course runs through the heart of Budapest, crossing several bridges and passes the best-known sites of the city.

Runners can also enjoy the view of the Buda Castle from the Danube banks and the panorama of Pest as well as Europe’s third largest Parliament building.

Participants can sign up for the Fun Run, the Half Marathon, the Duo Relay or the Trio Relay between now and September 3.

Further information and prices are available on the event website.