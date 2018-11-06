2nd Fintech Banking Summit at the BMC

BBJ

Following last year’s professional and media success, the FinTech Banking Summit conference will again be organized this year by Elektromédia Kft. on November 22 at Budapest Music Center (BMC), according to the summitʼs official website.

The aim of the event is to outline latest fintech trends and collect key players of the industry, connecting potential clients, partners, mentors and investors.

Keynote talks and panel discussions will address high-profile fintech individuals both from financial institutions, regulatory bodies as well as law and advisory firms.

The conference will feature professionals from Barion, KPMG, RowanHill Global, Equitech, CIB Bank, IVSZ and Giro, among others, the website said.

Tickets are available at a discount price of HUF 56,000 + VAT until November 7. Registration is possible by filling out a form here.