25th VOLT festival begins June 27

BBJ

Sopron’s Telekom VOLT Festival will start soon (June 27 - July 1), celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The first VOLT festival was launched with five bands and an audience of 800, but it has since grown into an event series welcoming thousands of performers and was named the best festival in Europe last year, the press statement says.

“After a few years hiatus, the legendary drumʼnʼbass band Pendulum returns to Sopron with a live performance,” the organizers said earlier in a statement.

The lineup of the festival includes (in alphabetical order): Ellie Goulding, Enter Shikari, Fritz Kalkbrenner, Hernan Cattaneo, Imagine Dragons, Jess Glynne, Knife Party, Linkin Park, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, Of Mice and Men, Pendulum live, Sigala, The Cult, The Devil Wears Prada and Years & Years.