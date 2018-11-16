French Chamber of Commerce announces factory visits

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced an event of its Industry, Logistics, and Supply Club in Veszprém and Ajka on December 5-6, sponsored by KPMG.

(Aritra Deb/Shutterstock.com)



The program involves a factory visit at Win-Pres Kft. in Veszprém, as well as a factory visit to Continental in the same city. The second day features a factory visit at Le Beliér Hungary in Ajka.

Participation fee for chamber members is HUF 49,000, plus VAT, and HUF 73,500 for non-members, with all three factory visits, meals, and accommodation all covered. Registration for the event is possible via email: club-indulog@ccifrance-hongrie.org, until November 29.