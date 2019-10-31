Fundraiser Aims to Raise a ‘Double Whisky’ to Charity Success

Robin Marshall

The organizers of the annual XpatLoop Bonfire Night charity gala are inviting guests and sponsors to “feel good and do good” at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott Budapest Hotel on Saturday, November 2, from 6 p.m.

British Ambassador Iain Lindsay at the 2017 event. Photo by Russell Skidmore/XpatLoop.com

Apart from being a great occasion to “network and socialize with friendly expats and cosmopolitan locals”, XpatLoop.com publisher Stephen Linfitt is promising something very special for this year’s event.

One of the key highlights of the evening will be a special performance by the British Ambassador to Hungary Iain Lindsay, in Hungarian, of the local blues song “Jég Dupla Whiskyvel” (“Ice With Double Whisky”), backed by what Linfitt calls a “super group of Xpat Charity Event supporters” drawn from many of the night’s sponsors.

The event celebrates the 19th birthday of the English-language portal. More than that, however, it provides an opportunity for expats and locals alike to give back to three Hungarian Children’s Charities. These are:

UNICEF Hungary: works to save children’s lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence;

Magic Lamp Wish Granting Foundation (Csodalámpa): helps 3-18-year-old children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

Young People in Need (Rászoruló Fiatalok) Non-Profit Organization: focuses on solutions to the emotional abuse of Hungarian children up to the age of 18, this non-profit also supports other local charities helping children in need, including those above.

Gábor Patzauer, founder and president of Csodalámpa, is delighted his foundation will again benefit from the evening: “Our team is greatly honored that its mission of granting 260-300 wishes per year for very ill children is supported by XpatLoop.com readers, thank you!”

Popular Pattern

The evening follows a by now familiar pattern, including live music, games, charity auctions and draws, plenty of food and drink, and a virtual bonfire and fireworks display to celebrate the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot that aimed to blow up the U.K. Houses of Parliament in 1605, and from which the gala takes its name.

Pulling the event together takes up a significant amount of time for those at XpatLoop.com, but Linfitt says he is, despite all the hard work involved, by turns delighted and inspired at how the community unites each year.

“Such a wide range of good folks come together to back the event and make it happen; it’s a real team effort,” Linfitt enthusiastically tells the Budapest Business Journal, a long-time media supporter.

“So many people give what they can, be it guests making donations, wine makers providing drinks, restaurant owners giving food, to musicians who perform on a complimentary basis. I think there genuinely is an inherent reward in helping others.”

The suggested donation upon arrival is HUF 12,500, or more, per person, although a gala table for eight can be booked in advance for HUF 100,000, payable by bank transfer. Either way, places are limited so prior registration is required via info@xpatloop.com.

Those wishing to sponsor the event or donate prizes can use the same address. Successfully registered guests will receive a confirmation email prior to the event. The dress code is smart casual, and guests should be 18 plus. For more details on the party, follow this link.