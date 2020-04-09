Zentiva closes takeover of Alvogen’s business in Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia

BBJ

Pan-European pharmaceutical company Zentiva Group said on April 7 that it has completed the acquisition of U.S.-based Alvogen’s Central and Eastern European business in Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and several other countries.

The deal adds to Prague-based Zentiva’s continuing organic growth, reinforcing its commercial footprint in Bulgaria, Poland and Romania expanding its presence into additional new markets including Croatia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine and the Western Balkans, the company said.

“With this acquisition, we bring together two of the leading branded generic and OTC businesses in the CEE region,” said Nick Haggar, chief executive of Zentiva.