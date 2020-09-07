Young Czechs smoke and drink less, spend more time on-line

Young Czechs consume less alcohol and narcotics and they also smoke less than in previous years, the results of a survey by European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs (ESPAD) suggest, according to Czech Radio.

Photo by esfera / Shutterstock.com

According to the study, young people in the Czech Republic tend to spend more time on online communication at the expense of personal contacts with their peers.

At the same time, a growing number of teenagers regularly practice some sport. The survey also suggests that, thanks to modern technologies, parents have greater control over their children, Czech Radio adds.