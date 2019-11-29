Your cart

Chinese company Yanfeng Automotive Interiors has opened its new factory in the Serbian city of Kragujevac (113 km southeast of Belgrade), state news agency Tanjug reported.

The town of Kragujevac, this fall. Photo by DMZ001/Shutterstock.com

The new production space of Yanfeng takes up 18,500 square metres. Initially, 200 jobs will be created, but as the facility is designed for 800 employees, the number of workers will gradually increase in the coming years, Tanjug said.

Shanghai-based Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is one of the main suppliers of Mercedes. It has around 110 production facilities and technical centers in 20 countries and more than 32,000 employees worldwide who design, develop and produce interior components for many car manufacturers, Tanjug added.

 

 

