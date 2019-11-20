The WWF-Bulgaria conservation team, the Stamboliyski Municipality, local businesses and other volunteers yesterday began planting 12,000 saplings and seeds near Stamboliyski in Plovdiv Province (in southern Bulgaria, about 140 km southeast of Sofia).

Maritsa river in Plovdiv during fall. Photo by Hristo Itchov/Shutterstock.com

The idea is to breathe new life into a 28,000 sqm riverside area along the Maritza River. WWF said the tree species planted are adapted to the local environment have been carefully selected according to the specifics of riparian forest habitats.

“Riparian forests are forested or wooded areas of land adjacent to a body of water, and are extremely valuable because they strengthen banks, limit erosion, absorb dust, improve water quality, prevent floods, and maintain habitats and eco-corridors for very rare plants and animals,” said Neli Doncheva, chief forestry expert, at WWF-Bulgaria.

White willow, black and white poplar, ash, black alder, elm, Old World sycamore and oak are to be planted over a 1-month period.