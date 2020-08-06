World Bank lending USD 15 mln to Albania to support health system

The World Bank said it has approved a USD 15 million loan to Albania to provide the country with emergency support to its healthcare system in order to better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image by Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

The loan will finance activities aimed at strengthening health services and safeguarding lives, such as widespread population testing, healthcare investments, training of medical staff and strengthening the capacity to assess and modify requirements for physical distancing, the World Bank said in a statement last week.

The investments that will be funded with the proceeds of the loan are also expected to boost the Albanian healthcare systemʼs capacity for routine service delivery and for future health crises.