Wearing of masks in public places no longer mandatory in Bulgaria

BBJ

The mandatory wearing of face masks and other protective clothing at open-air public places has been revoked in an order issued by Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, the Healthcare Ministry announced, public broadcaster BNR reported on May 1.

Bulgarians no longer need to where a mask in public, under certain circumstances. Photo by MillaF / Shutterstock.com

However, at such public places, including parks, streets and public transport stops, etc., citizens are required to keep to social distancing regulations.

When in contact with other people, Bulgarianʼs will still need to slip on a mask or another piece of protective covering for the nose and mouth, the Sofia News Agency noted.