Wearing masks in public becomes mandatory in Bulgaria

BBJ

At a briefing on Saturday, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced that he had told Health Minister Kiril Ananiev that wearing face safety masks in public should become compulsory. Those who cannot find a mask will be allowed to use a scarf, Bulgaria National Radio reports.

Bulgariaʼs Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

This measure was expected to be implemented as of Easter Sunday (April 12). Borissov expressed concern that the low morbidity and mortality of the novel coronavirus in Bulgaria, compared to other countries, brings a sense of reassurance to people.

He once again called on all citizens to follow the measures introduced to prevent the spread of the epidemic, BNR said.