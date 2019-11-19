Volkswagen pays the most taxes in Slovakia

BBJ

Bratislava-based car-maker Volkswagen Slovakia is again the countryʼs biggest tax payer, having paid more than EUR 300 million in taxes and levies last year, EUR 55 million more than the year before, spectator.sme.sk reports.

Photo by sylv1rob1/Shutterstock.com

These figures mean that the company has become Taxpayer of the Year in Slovakia for the third time in a row.

The ranking of the 50 biggest taxpayers is published by Trend weekly, in cooperation with BMB Partners consulting company and FinStat, a provider of information on Slovak companies.

U.S. Steel ,which contributed more than EUR 200 million in taxes and levies came second. Another 18 companies paid more than EUR 50 mln in taxes and levies, spectator.sme.sk said.