Danish manufacturer Vestas says it has received an order from Akuo Energy to supply three Polish wind projects with turbines that have a combined capacity of 132 megawatt (MW).

Photo by Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com

The manufacturer will supply 19 of its V136-3.45 MW turbines and one of its V126-3.45 MW machines to the Wielowieś project in southern Poland that will all be operating in a 3.3-MW mode.

Vestas will also deliver 22 of its V110-2.0 MW turbines to the EP 44 project, and 11 machines of the same model to the Gniew project. Both are located in northern Poland.

Akuo had won the right to build the three projects at a tender launched by the Polish government in late 2018. All three wind projects will come with a 15-year service agreement, with turbine deliveries expected to start in the third quarter of next year, and commissioning planned for the second half of 2020, Vestas says.