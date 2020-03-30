Vestas scores 68-MW Polish hat-trick

BBJ

Danish company Vestas said it has won a 68-megawatt (MW) turbine order for three wind projects in Poland that were awarded capacity in the government’s wind and solar energy auction in December 2019.

Photo by Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com

The three facilities, located in northern and western Poland, will use “site-specific” variants of the manufacturer’s 2-MW platform, according to Vestas, to “maximize power production, while catering for specific local site constraints”.

The contracts include supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2021.

Vestas will deploy 13 V100-2.0 MW turbines delivered in 2.2-MW power optimized mode for the 29-MW Ustka project, and will service the wind farm for 27 years.

The 24-MW Górzyca and 15-MW Parnowo projects will comprise 12 V100-2.0 MW and seven V110-2.0 MW turbines, respectively, with the latter delivered in 2.2 MW power optimized mode. Vestas will service both Górzyca and Parnowo for 30 years, the company says.