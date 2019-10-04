V4 presidents meet in Czech Republic

BBJ

The Presidents of the Visegrad Four (V4) countries (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) met on Wednesday in Lany Chateau, in the Czech Republic, to discuss issues including the V4’s position in the European Union, Visegradgroup.eu reported.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and Hungarian President János Áder were welcomed in Lany by Czech President Miloš Zeman.

Their discussion focused on the role of the V4 in the EU, said the official website of the V4 summit 2019, adding that a strategic debate regarding the ambitions of the V4 in the new European context, specific opportunities for strengthened cooperation and the seeking of allies for specific objectives would take place.

The two-day summit continued yesterday (Thursday) with the Slovenian and Serbian Presidents, Borut Pahor and Aleksandar Vućić, also joining the V4 heads of state.