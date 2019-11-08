US to lift visas for Poles from November 11

BBJ

Polish tourists and businesspeople will be able to travel to America without visas from November 11, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday, announcing a move long been awaited by Poles.

Photo by Borka Kiss/Shutterstock

Duda told a press conference in Warsaw that the move would be officially announced by Washington later, Polish Radio reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that he had agreed to allow Polish tourists and businesspeople to travel to America visa-free. He did not specify at the time when the new rules would come into force, Polish Radio added.