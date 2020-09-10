U.S. development finance institution to support Serbian SMEs

BBJ

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) plans to introduce a guarantee scheme for the support of Serbian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the president of Serbia’s Chamber of Commerce, Marko Cadez, says.

“Through the guarantee scheme, DFC will provide SMEs with better access to finance; cheap loans, under acceptable conditions, which is a great support to companies and a prerequisite for the growth and development of SMEs,” Cadez said, as quoted by news portal SeeNews.

DSC will also finance projects in the fields of energy, food industry, logistics and high technologies and will provide funding for the construction of the Plocnik-Merdare section of a motorway that would link Serbia’s Nis to Kosovo’s Pristina, Cadez said.

Moreover, as a result of the U.S.-brokered agreement on the normalization of economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo, representatives of DFC will arrive in Belgrade on September 21 to prepare for the opening of an office in the Serbian capital.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed on September 4 a U.S.-brokered agreement on the normalization of economic relations, committing to develop motorway and railway connectivity, SeeNews notes.