U.S.-based Digital Realty unit Interxion acquires Croatia’s Altus IT

U.S.-based Digital Realty said its European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data center solutions, Interxion, has acquired Croatia’s leading carrier-neutral data center provider Altus IT, offering a gateway for interconnection and peering with a number of prominent service providers in southeast Europe.
“Altus IT’s highly connected data center, which has recently added the network nodes of leading global cloud service providers to its footprint, boasts access to a portfolio of more than 100 customers, approximately 50 connectivity providers – including five tier-one carriers – and two main internet exchanges, establishing it as one of the most interconnected communities within the region,” Digital Realty said in a statement.
Zagreb-based Altus IT offers a wide variety of support solutions to help organizations enhance their business, IT and cloud strategies.