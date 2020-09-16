U.S.-based Digital Realty unit Interxion acquires Croatia’s Altus IT

BBJ

U.S.-based Digital Realty said its European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data center solutions, Interxion, has acquired Croatia’s leading carrier-neutral data center provider Altus IT, offering a gateway for interconnection and peering with a number of prominent service providers in southeast Europe.

Photo by Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

“Altus IT’s highly connected data center, which has recently added the network nodes of leading global cloud service providers to its footprint, boasts access to a portfolio of more than 100 customers, approximately 50 connectivity providers – including five tier-one carriers – and two main internet exchanges, establishing it as one of the most interconnected communities within the region,” Digital Realty said in a statement.

Zagreb-based Altus IT offers a wide variety of support solutions to help organizations enhance their business, IT and cloud strategies.