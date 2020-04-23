US-based Brink’s completes buy of G4S’ cash ops in Czech Republic, Romania

BBJ

U.S.-based cash management company Brink’s, Inc. says that it has completed the acquisition of G4S plc’s cash operations in Czech Republic, Romania and Cyprus as part of a wider transaction.

On February 26, Brink’s announced the planned acquisition of G4Sʼ cash operations in 17 markets, with closings planned in multiple phases throughout 2020.

“To date, the company has completed its acquisition of G4Si, a global provider of secure logistics and storage services, and G4S cash operations in seven markets, including the three closings announced today,” Brink’s said in a press release on April 20.

The company expects to pay approximately USD 835 million for the entire transaction, including approximately USD 300 million to complete remaining acquisitions in the 10 additional markets.

Brink’s, Inc. handles cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services and international transportation of valuables. G4S plc is a British multinational security services company headquartered in London.