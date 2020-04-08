United Group receives Commission’s nod to acquire Bulgaria’s BTC

BBJ

The European Commission said on April 6 that it has cleared the acquisition of the Bulgarian Telecommunications Company (BTC) by Dutch-based telecommunications and media company United Group, owned by U.K. private equity firm BC Partners.

Photo by Anastei6a/Shutterstock.com

The proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns given the very limited increase in the merged entity’s market position and the presence of several other players in the market of retail supply of Pay-TV services (via internet) in Bulgaria, the Commission said in a statement.

In November last year, United Group said that it has agreed to acquire BTC, which operates under the Vivacom brand, but did not disclose the price of the transaction, regional news portal SeeNews reports.