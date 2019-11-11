United Group agrees to acquire Bulgaria’s Vivacom

BBJ

BC Partners-owned United Group, a Dutch-based telecommunications and media company operating in southeast Europe, has agreed to acquire Vivacom, the largest telecoms operator in Bulgaria, Vivacom has announced.

Vivacom sign in Sofia. Photo by Anastei6a/Shutterstock.com

The price of the transaction was not disclosed, but it is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, following receipt of applicable antitrust approvals.

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of new debt and cash on hand at United Group, the statement reads. United Group already operates in six countries in the region. Vivacom provides services to over 1.8 million unique customers, it says.