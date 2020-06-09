Unemployment in Czech Republic expected to peak in June

BBJ

Unemployment in the Czech Republic has only seen a slight increase so far, despite the considerable impact of the coronavirus crisis. The unemployment rate in May rose by only two tenths to 3.6%, as compared to the previous month, Czech Radio reports.

At the end of May, 266,144 people were out of work, 12,104 more than in April. However, analysts warn that the main impact of the recession on the labor market is yet to come, Czech Radio says.

According to Labor Minister Jana Maláčová, the unemployment figure should peak in June since redundancies are running in many companies, with a standard two-month notice period.