State-owned Naftogaz Ukrainy received USD 578.4 million in January from Russia’s Gazprom to ensure natural gas transit during three months, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on his Facebook page, as cited by Interfax-Ukraine.

Vitrenko said that this amount makes up almost a third of the national budget receipts in January 2020. As reported, the transit contract signed between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gazprom in 2009 expired at on January 1, 2020. A new agreement between the companies were signed late on December 30, 2019.

The contract provides for the transit in 2020 of at least 65 billion cubic meters (Bcm) of Russian gas, which in daily terms is 178 million cubic meters. In 2021-2024 transit will be 40 Bcm, Interfax-Ukraine says.