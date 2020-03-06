Ukraine’s Naftogaz in talks with US to kill off Nord Stream 2 gas link, CEO says

Ukraine’s state-owned gas company Naftogaz Ukrainy is in talks with the United States on what further measures could be taken to prevent the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany from being completed, Naftogaz chief executive Andriy Kobolyev said late Tuesday, reported S&P Global Platts.

Photo by Lisic/Shutterstock.com

Speaking in Washington at a webcast Atlantic Council event, Kobolyev welcomed the action taken to date by the U.S. government, which includes sanctions that would penalize companies laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Some 160 km of Nord Stream 2 is left to lay in Danish waters after the States implemented sanctions in December, prompting principal pipe-layer Allseas to halt work.

Nord Stream 2, which has been criticized by the United States, the European Commission, Ukraine and some other countries in Eastern Europe for focusing too much European gas import capacity on one route and one source, would double the Russia-Germany subsea gas export corridor to 110 billion cubic meters per year if completed.

Russia had planned to bring Nord Stream 2 online by the end of 2019, but first permitting issues in Denmark and then the U.S. sanctions have led to delays for the project, S&P Global Platts says.