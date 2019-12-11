Ukraine, which this year has opened up vast swathes of acreage for gas exploration, plans to relaunch a tender for the prospective offshore Dolphin block in March next year, the head of Ukraine’s state geological service said Wednesday, as reported by S&P Global Platts, a provider of energy and commodities information.

Photo by m.afiqsyahmi/Shutterstock.com

Roman Opimakh, speaking at an event in London to promote three other gas blocks offered under Ukraine’s production sharing agreement (PSA) regime, also said Kiev was headed toward self-sufficiency in gas as it works to boost domestic output.

The vast Dolphin block in the country’s sector of the Black Sea is considered a key target for upstream investors, and Opimakh said the 50-year PSA tender would be relaunched in March after the first was cancelled in July, allowing more time to be given for interested parties to look into the deal.

The tender was first launched in April and attracted a number of bidders, including three from outside Ukraine, by the original June deadline, S&P Global Platts said.